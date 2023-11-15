Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer be the director of Avengers 5

It has been revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to take care of other projects.

Cretton leaves Avengers 5 but will continue with Marvel

According to Deadline, Cretton is leaving Avengers 5, adding that his departure was amicable. In fact, the filmmaker will continue to collaborate with the studio on other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The report confirms that Cretton is currently working on the program to Disney+, Wonder Man. The information also indicates that the director is committed to the sequel to Shang-Chi. These projects are part of the agreement that Cretton has with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective de Hulu.

Now the team behind the UCM will have the difficult task of finding the right director for the next film of the Avengers. we hope that Marvel I managed to get it.