At Marvel Studios things are going to change and Kang will stop being the big threat, this will greatly affect Avengers 5 and 6.

After the Infinity Saga that ended with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, the Multiverse Saga began at Marvel Studios. The big villain replacing Thanos was going to be Kang, the conqueror played by Jonathan Majors. But due to the actor’s legal problems and the little impact of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), plans may be changing and that will affect Avengers 5 and 6.

We recently learned that director Destin Daniel Cretton has left Avengers: Kang Dynasty, that is, the fifth installment of the strongest heroes. But this decision may be much more impactful than it seems. Since this movie could disappear and Kang would no longer be relevant.

So… What will happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Avengers 5 and 6 movies will no longer be Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. And both will become Avengers: Secret Wars – Part 1 and 2. Curiously, the original idea of ​​the Russo brothers, so we cannot rule out their return to Marvel Studios after taking charge of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018). ) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

But there is more information, as Kang will make way for Doctor Doom, a very popular and iconic villain from Marvel comics. In addition, it could be presented in the film The Fantastic Four (2025) which arrives before Avengers 5 and 6. So, as we can see, there may be a major restructuring of the entire UCM, so we will have to pay attention to the next ones. company advertisements.

The Avengers 5 and 6 movies still maintain the release dates of May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027 respectively.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Do you think that after everything that has happened it is a good idea to get rid of The Kang Dynasty? This will cause the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to be invalid, but it is clear that the Loki series suggests that the TVA will be in charge of monitoring any variant of Kang, so it would have some explanation. Furthermore, introducing Doctor Doom will always be positive, because he is a villain who can give a lot of play.

Doctor Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars

Source: TI.