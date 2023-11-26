New information about Marvel Studios reveals that Avengers 5 and 6 could have a legendary director.

Avengers 5 and 6 have been confirmed for a long time, which were going to be Kang Dynasty (2026) and Secret Wars (2027). But at Marvel Studios certain changes have occurred and the fifth installment has lost the director, since Destin Daniel Cretton was going to be in charge, while no one has ever been confirmed for the sixth.

But now, we have new information, since according to Daniel Richtmandirector Sam Raimi, responsible for the first trilogy of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), will be in charge of Avengers 5 and 6. Although, it seems that the duo formed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have worked on the first season of Moon Knight, season 2 of Loki and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, are also among the candidates.

This information could confirm another important rumor.

Since Destin Daniel Cretton left Avengers: Kang Dynasty, there is speculation that they are going to eliminate that movie and now Avengers 5 and 6 will be Secret Wars: Part 1 and 2. Therefore, it is normal for a director or a couple of filmmakers take care of both and even shoot them at the same time.

So, let’s hope that they will soon reveal everything they are preparing, since Avengers 5 will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, while Avengers 6 will premiere on May 7, 2026. Therefore, if they are going to be events very big ones involving a lot of well-known actors, it can’t take long to get things going.

Marvel Studios

It must be remembered that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were confirmed in 2016, they began filming in 2027 and one was released in 2018, while the other arrived in 2019. So, if they do the same, in 2024 they would have to present Avengers 5 and 6, to be able to release one in 2026 and the other in 2027.

