The Avatar movies are so complicated to make that they are causing many delays. This is how one of the producers explains it to us.

This science fiction saga has the merit of being the most successful in terms of box office, since the Avatar films raise a brutal amount of money. One of the great successes is that the final product has brutal quality, which causes delays in reaching excellence. Do you think it’s worth waiting so long between each delivery? Do you like the franchise? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

What is the main explanation for the Avatar movie delays? Jon Landau explains it to us, since Lightstorm, owned by director James Cameron, is in no rush to release, since what is important is quality.

These are his words.

“Quality, quality, quality. Look, we don’t want to do anything in any area without quality. And if someone tells us: Hey, I know it would be better for us to release this toy on Christmas, but it just won’t be perfect. Wait! Do it later, do it perfect because that’s our philosophy. One of the best things about our whole situation is that when it comes to the franchise, Lightstorm controls it, not the studio, not the studio executive who needs to have a certain number on their books this month. We control it. We choose who. “We also choose the agreements to make, we choose the moment.” Said the producer of the Avatar movies.

What do we expect from the third installment?

Avatar

After The Sense of Water (2022), where the action moved to water areas, it seems that in the next Avatar movies we will see different biomes. Like desert areas or lands of fire, so the Na’vi will also change, as they have adapted to different environments. But what will remain the same is the great war against humans, who now no longer want to extract resources, but rather want to colonize Pandora.

These are the release dates for the new Avatar movies.

Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 – December 21, 2029. Avatar 5 – December 19, 2031.

Although we cannot rule out that these dates may change. While we wait, the first two installments can be enjoyed on Disney Plus with this link.

Do you like this story created by James Cameron? I personally have enjoyed the first two movies a lot, but I have to admit that it is a saga that does not attract attention and that it has video games and some associated comics or books. But it is clear that it has not penetrated as much as Star Wars or Star Trek. But I’m more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

Source: SR.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.