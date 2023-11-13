Ubisoft brings to light the benefits of the game on PlayStation 5.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has unique features on PC

Ubisoft has just announced the final development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which has just reached the gold phase and means that it can begin production of the discs that will be included in the physical editions of the game. The news has been shared in a publication on the social network X in which the team confesses the desire for players to explore the version of Pnadora that they have recreated.

The new Avatar video game will take place in the unexplored Pandora Western Frontier, where the player character has had a Na’vi origin but has grown up with the GDR. Fifteen years later, he is free again, but feels that he is among strangers in his own world. In this way, he sets out to connect with his lost heritage, discover what it really means to be Na’vi, and joins other clans to protect Pandora from the GDR.

Unique features of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5

After its unique trailer for PC, the PlayStation channel has published a new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in which the unique features of the PS5 versionWhat are they:

ray tracing– Dynamic global illumination and reflections, which integrate with the game’s terrain, water, fog and cloud rendering systems. All of these systems dynamically adapt to changes in weather patterns and time of day.Dynamic and incredible graphics– Pandora’s environments can change dynamically, as in-game events drive large-scale changes to the world. These include the deforestation of Pandora’s forests and the generation of pollution by the facilities of the RDA, the human military organization, which affect Pandora’s vegetation in different ways.Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback– The DualSense controller will offer a rich tactile experience, allowing you to feel the tension of the Na’vi bowstring when aiming or the recoil of the human weapon when shooting, and carefully adjusts the tension of the triggers when collecting resources to optimize its quality.Audio 3D: Almost all sounds in the environment have a 3D position, so when players move, the sounds maintain their relative positions, as they would in the real world.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora premieres on December 7being a title that will have versions in Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC y PS5the latter being the most special thanks to these unique features and the free content as an extra.

