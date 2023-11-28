The creative director of Frontiers of Pandora ensures that the game connects directly with the two previous films, and also introduces new features that will be explored in the film sequels.

In a few days we face the last month of 2023, which reserves us one last AAA game to round out a historic year. It is none other than Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the action adventure from Ubisoft Massive (The Division) based on the franchise of James Cameron.

It is the final fireworks of the year, which will land in stores on December 7. It will be an absolutely new generation game, because it will only reach PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

With the powerful Snowdrop Engine and the complete trust of James Cameron, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora He also has the mission of maintaining Ubisoft’s financial balance, after the success of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We have already played Frontiers of Pandora, and we can tell you that it is a game that is totally faithful to the first two films. And, of course, it is above the adaptation released in 2009.

IGN spoke with the title’s creative director, Magnus Jansen, which talks about the involvement of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in the canon of the franchise, until now composed of films.

The importance of Frontiers of Pandora in the canon

To date, the Avatar franchise has two movies and a video game (the adaptation of the first film) in your private account. Looking ahead to the next few years, James Cameron is already working on Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

These three sequels draw on what was seen in Avatar: The Sense of Water, the sequel to the original film, which establishes a rich Na’vi universe on the planet Pandora.

According to Magnus Jansén, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It is no less than the films within the canonand James Cameron himself has given his full approval to this being so.

”The Western Frontier is no less a part of the world of Avatar than it is in the movies. “One of the species we conceived and built is being used in an Avatar exhibition.”

Ubisoft Massive has worked with Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, to all elements (fauna, flora, materials…) of the game are compatible with the movies.

This means that Frontiers of Pandora recreates elements seen in the first two films, but also that What’s new in the game will be explored in future sequels from the saga.

”There is already talk of using some of the things we did in the next films. “I think the clans are a perfect thing to try to include in the Avatar movies one day.”

An example are the three new Na’vi clans, which we will discover in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Remember that Avatar 3 gives special prominence to the fire tribes, and that in the second installment we already met the Na’vi of water.

”I can say that there will be some elements of the future sequel, which will come to fruition when Avatar 3 is released in 2025. Avatar fans who have played the game will want to go back and maybe revisit certain things, because they will be revealed in 2025 ”.

It’s great news, making Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora a a mandatory step for any fanbefore going to movie theaters in 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has already finished development, and will land in a few days (December 7) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Remember that in 2024 there will be no Avatar movie, because the third installment will be released at the end of 2025, on December 19 of that year.