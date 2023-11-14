Ubisoft Massive announced the conclusion of work on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the game’s entry into the gold phasethe last one preceding the actual publication.

“We are really proud to share with you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is going gold,” reads a widespread message via social. “We can’t wait for you to explore the world of Pandora, in all her beauty and all her dangers.”

On the sidelines of the announcement was released a new trailer that highlights the exclusive features of the PS5 versionbetween 3D audio, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller.

Finally, let us remember that the game will be available from December 7th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. To find out more about the Ubisoft Massive title, we invite you to read our latest preview.

