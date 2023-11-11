Ubisoft seeks to defend the first person of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on consoles and PC: “We want you to feel immersed and like you are really in Pandora.” Ditte Deenfeldt, director of the game, said the same thing about perspective.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the new Ubisoft por Massive Entertainment para PCSteam Deck, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S, pero su director wants to clarify why game based on the constructions by James Cameron is in first person.

He Ubisoft Massive game It arrives in less than a month and despite being eagerly awaited by many – despite fearing enemy AI or exploration – there are those who continue to wonder why this perspective exists.

Wouldn’t a third person have been better to see our Na’vi? Massive Entertainment is also known for The Division and The Division 2 in third person, but now they are betting on immersion.

Ditte Deenfeldt is its director and she told IGN: “We want you to feel immersed and like you’re really in Pandora. So it was never a big internal discussion.”

And Magnus Jansen, as creative director, added: “This was something we were in complete agreement with Lightstorm,” the Cameron film studiowho also works on the title.

“Being as close to Pandora as possible, as immersed in it as possible, which (is achieved through) the first-person perspective… to me, it was a no-brainer to focus on that.”

Deenfeldt also said: “We want you to get closer to nature, which is in a way the protagonist of the game, and the best way to do it is in first person. We want you to feel immersed and like you were there.”

Play Avatar in first person to feel Pandora, says Ubisoft

When flying it changes to a third person, but it is because the development team wants emphasize on the world of Pandora. Drew Rechner is the associate game director and this explains it well:

“We decided to use the third-person camera for the Ikran and the Direhorses because of the framing it offers of the world. We really liked that change (in field of view). You can see a lot of tree branches, leaves and so on from the wings that you can’t see. They appear in first person.

And the same thing when you cross the waterfalls with your wings, you can see how that part of the (Ikran) gets wet and how the water drains. “Those kinds of details would be very difficult to see (in first person).”

Could Massive have given the option to change perspectives? Deenfeldt explains: “If you want to have high quality in both, you have to make an early decision.” Giving both would have had “double the work”, especially when creating animations and third-person interactions.

“When you’re harvesting or hunting or just moving around, if you’re in third person it becomes little pixels touching little pixels, and you don’t get that particular sense of place and immersion that we really wanted this game to have.”

Meanwhile, there is a first-person approach: “When you collect and grab the fruit, you turn the control and it goes in line with what you do. And that is something mimetic, which imitates the tacticity that derives from it.

And the connection and greater immersion that come from that have been very important to us,” says Jansen. It is also noticeable when moving through the undergrowth, as the character moves away from the branches like Jake Sully in the first Avatar movie.

The first person from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It arrives in December, these are its requirements and its special editions. To all this, what is the delayed game that was scheduled for March 2024?