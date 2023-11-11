Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora surprised when it was revealed that it would be in first person.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Ubisoft’s big game for the end of this year

We are barely a month away from Ubisoft lance Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe new title based on the well-known license created by James Cameron and which aims to be one of the great titles of the end of this year, especially if we take into account that It is one of Ubisoft’s great projects along with the new Star Wars Outlaws.

Now, one of the great surprises we have had with this title has been the revelation that it would be in the first person, being that many expected it to be in the third person as we are accustomed to in other games. However, although this surprise did not leave anyone indifferent, especially seeing the trailers for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora focused on the PC version and which consolidate this view, it seems that the development team was clear from the beginning.

Immersion is the reason Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in first person

Those in charge of developing this title have been the members of Massive Entertainment, who have been represented in an interview with IGN by the director of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ditte Deenfeldt, who has indicated that they want players to feel immersed as if they were really exploring Pandora, which meant that from the beginning they were clear that the title was going to be in first person, this being something that Magnus Jansen, creative director, supports.

It should be noted that this changes when the player fliesgoing on to have a third-person perspective for mere convenience, but also for show the world of Pandora in all its splendor, these being the moments in which the player can admire the world. On the other hand, Deenfeldt has also pointed out that They have not given the option to change the view because they wanted to focus on one to offer the highest quality.

We will see if the play has gone well when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches December 7being a title that will have versions in Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC y PS5the latter being the most special if we take into account that it will have free content as an extra.

