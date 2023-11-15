For a limited time, the Humble Bundle from Warner Bros. is once again available, who provide a bundle with the opportunity to purchase up to 12 impressive games for less than $15 dollars, which can be redeemed on Steam via codes.

Pack that comes under the name “Celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros heroes and legends”, which precisely celebrates the 100 years of history of Warner Bros heroes, through some of its most popular games. And as we said, it is also a charity since the proceeds will go to support International Medical Corps, a non-profit organization that provides medical assistance to children, families and communities in unfavorable conditions around the world.

It should be noted that this bundle will be available for limited time or until stock runs out and that although the base that Humble Bundle asks to purchase the 12 games is $15 dollars, the platform indicates that those who wish can pay more money, which as we said will go to the aid of International Medical Corps.

The titles included in this pack are:

For the pack of $15 dollars you take:

– Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition



– MORTAL KOMBAT XL



– Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition



– Batman: Arkham Origins



– Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition



– Batman™: Arkham City GOTY Edition



– Gotham Knights



– Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition



– Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition



– Injustice 2 Legendary Edition



– Back 4 Blood



– Mad Max

All of which form a total of 12 games, valued at $439 dollars by the platform itself.

For the pack of $5 dollars te llevas: Mad Max, MORTAL KOMBAT XL, Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition y Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition.

For the pack of $10 dollars You get all the previous games, plus: Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition and Batman: Arkham Origins.

A great opportunity to get all of these games and save more than $400, which you can purchase at this Humble Bundle link.



