After the anomalous heat of early autumn, the first cold weather has arrived and, consequently, also a series of ailments that affect 3% of the global population

To report the fine dell’estate the beauty of the foliage and the flowers certainly take care of it temperature which are always done more sparkling. But as we move from shorts and swimsuits to sweaters and scarves, it’s important to also monitor how thebody reacts to change of season. In fact, many people around the world find themselves struggling with the so-called “autumnal asthenia”, a general feeling of numbness due to the changing of climate and as the hours of light which risks having a significant impact on the life quality of all age groups, precisely during the months that record a significant drop in temperaturesindicatively from November until April. It is what is called ‘“Autumn Blues” and recent statistics show how this situation affects the 3% of the global populationof which the 5% of Americans well i 12 million of people in the only northern Europe. 3.5% of Italians also show low mood, lethargy e excessive drowsiness. To bring down the morale of over 50% of the population of the country is also the concern for the contagiousness of those respiratory viruses long forgotten during the Covid period.

Despite the intense heat of the past summer and the beginning of autumn have long diverted attention from ailments who knock on the door on the occasion of first cold weather, the change of season is fully underway and it is a moment of transition that must be faced adequately so as not to be caught unprepared. “L’Man it’s a complex biological system in the continuous search for balance in the changing environment. The idea behind physiological nutraceuticals is to satisfy the needs of the individual without going beyond those that are there physiological needs of the organism. A food supplement like Vitformula IMMUNO of Guna – a leading company in the field of supplements and Systems medicine – with 13 vitamins, 9 minerals, lactoferrin and Baobab fruit pulp which supports the body’s natural defenses and the upper respiratory tract, it can be useful for face the winter on the right foot,” comments the Doctor Maria Silvia Calvino Ramacciopharmacist at the San Faustino Pharmacy in Nembro (BG).

Lo lifestyle play in this match a leading role: carve out time for physical activity e feed in healthy way, preferring seasonal fruit and vegetables, they are certainly actions allied to the well being. But in particular situations, just like the change of season, a support it can also come fromfood integration. The approach of the company responds to this concept of lifestyle support physiological nutraceuticals. Sports or work activity can affect the normal functionality of the immune defensesespecially in a moment of change how’s that of autumn-winterwhen to support the routine an increase in the need for fundamental nutrients. Just i pharmacists in this sense can play a fundamental role ineducate citizens to one active culture from the salute.

Here are the tips from Doctor Maria Silvia Calvino Ramaccio to support the immune defenses and overcome the period of illness unscathed seasonal ailmentsfollowing 10 simplema important rules:

A correct and balanced dietparticularly rich in fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables and the possible use of appropriate food supplements, can represent an excellent solution to support the physiological immune defenses.

Treat yourself to a treat with chocolate: a study conducted by the University of Seoul revealed the link between the daily consumption of dark chocolate and the reduction of negative moods.

Fill up on magnesiumto combat the feeling of exhaustion by bringing pumpkin seeds, spinach and artichokes to the table.

Support good mood, facing gray days with a smile. Positive emotions positively affect the immune system.

Practice regular physical activity: Exercising helps to optimize the efficiency of the immune system.

Drink regularly, every day: water or herbal teas, tea and fruit and vegetable juices. Liquids are necessary for the proper functioning of the body’s natural defense mechanisms; if the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract become dehydrated, they are more vulnerable to attacks by infectious agents.

Detox: during the change of season it is even more essential to take care of the purification of the body, following the advice of your doctor or pharmacist.

Dress appropriately: the good old and dear suggestion of dressing “onion” is the best way to adapt to the various environmental temperatures and avoid sudden changes.

Get enough rest: sleeping at least 8 hours a day helps avoid the exhaustion that affects us during the change of season.

Finding your own soundtrack. A study has shown how listening to music when waking up supports the immune system, increasing the production of serotonin and oxytocin (the hormones of well-being and happiness).