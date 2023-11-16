Iveco renews its product range: 1 billion investment. CEO Gerrit Marx: “it’s the greatest ever made”

Iveco renews its entire range of products and the offering of services with a one billion euro investment, the largest in its history. The presentation took place in Barcelona in front of more than 1,200 customers, resellers, partners and international media, nell’evento Be the Change. For the first time the brand has renewed every single product line across the entire range. “A new chapter in the history of Iveco – explained the CEO of Iveco Group, Gerrit Marx – result of an ambitious strategy and strong attention to the 4 pillars of the business: productivity, driver experience, sustainability and connectivity”. This was reported by the Ansa agency.

The main investments concerned key R&D areas for the new Model Year 2024 (MY24) range: the reduction of CO2 emissions and fuel consumption for internal combustion engine vehicles and the renewal of the zero-emission vehicle portfolio . The new Fpt Industrial Cursor 13 multi fuel engine, fitted to the S-Way heavy truck, is the latest version of the Cursor engine since it was introduced to the market in the 1990s; the new S-Way offers fuel savings of up to 10% in diesel and gas and, when powered by bio-liquefied natural gas, can completely eliminate CO2 emissions.

Even the sdevelopments in the electric versions of Iveco’s light and heavy lines reach a higher level. L’eDaily, the battery electric version of the Daily, It has a range of up to 400 km in real urban use and 20 minutes of fast charging offers 100 km of range. S-eWay is the first heavy truck to have been conceived as electric from birth and with specific software designed and produced by Iveco. The offer of new vehicles is completed by rapidly evolving financial solutions.

Iveco Capital, whose portfolio has grown by almost 40% in the last 3 years, offers financing, leasing and insurance services for the entire range. Through the Gate (Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem) platform for the long-term rental of green commercial vehicles, from today also those powered by biomethane, customers are offered a complete range of services to guarantee their peace of mind when approaching electric mobility.

“The market response is good, other groups are following us down this path,” Marx said. “Today we open a new chapter with the Year 2024 model that demonstrates our ability to ‘be the change.’ Staying true to our nature as ‘humble fighters and fearless creators’, we support our customers with a 360-degree mobility ecosystem. Backed by nearly 50 years of history, This launch is truly electric for both our cutting-edge e-trucks and e-vans, both for the energy that the entire Iveco team is putting on the path to change” explained Luca Sra, president of the Iveco Group Truck Business Unit.

