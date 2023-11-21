This morning in the Senate the Parliamentary Intergroup for the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases was presented, due to a dysfunction of the immune system that induces the body to attack healthy tissues. In Italy there are around 200 thousand citizens affected by autoimmune diseases, who often cannot have their treatment needs satisfied. For this reason, alongside the Intergroup, a technical-scientific Committee has been set up composed of representatives of 11 reference scientific societies and 21 patient associations, which will play an incredible role of support for the member parliamentarians – explains a note – in ‘identify some priority action points on which to start the process.

Born on the initiative of Senator Ignazio Zullo, member of the and senators elected in the 19th legislature, who in a coordinated manner guarantee their commitment, through the legislative instruments available to parliamentary bodies, in giving a concrete response to the requests coming from all the subjects operating in the world of autoimmune diseases. The Honorable Francesco Maria Salvatore Ciancitto joined; Eleonora Evi; Valentina Grippo, Marina Marchetto Aliprandi; Matteo Rosso; Francesco Maria Rubano and Immacolata Zurzolo, and the senators Marco Dreosto; Anna Maria Fallucchi; Orfeo Mazzella; Elena Murelli Giovanni Satta Domenica Spinelli and Antonio Salvatore Trevisi.

“I believe very much in this project – states Zullo – not only by virtue of my institutional role, but also for my profession as a doctor. Also due to the high number of patients affected by these pathologies, it is necessary that autoimmune diseases become a priorities in the context of the choices to be adopted and the actions to be undertaken in the short term in terms of legislation and public health. Therefore, a synergistic commitment between the institutional, clinical, scientific and associative world is essential, in order to identify joint solutions that allow us to guarantee a full protection of citizens affected by these pathologies”.

Malavasi, co-president of the Intergroup, declares that he “welcomed with extreme pleasure the invitation of his colleague, Senator Zullo, to promote this important Intergroup. We wanted to stipulate, with all the members, a legislative pact that allows us not only to shine a light on these pathologies, but also to support patients in full awareness and recognition of their rights. Thanks to the support of the technical-scientific Committee, which will accompany us along this path, we are certain that we can achieve significant results”.

Representing the Scientific Societies, Loreto Gesualdo, president of the Italian Federation of Scientific Societies (Fism) and technical secretary of the Intergroup, observes that “a fundamental aspect to take into consideration is the need to guarantee a multidisciplinary approach, in order to carry out a widespread action to raise awareness on early diagnosis and prompt treatment of the patient. A fundamental figure in this process – he underlines – is certainly that of the general practitioner, the first point of access for citizens suffering from autoimmune diseases. The hope is that the work can stimulate the decision-maker in the creation of guidelines and interdisciplinary therapeutic paths at a national level, to be implemented within the individual territorial realities, while ensuring fair treatment of patients, regardless of the territory of origin”.

For patients, Silvia Tonolo, president of the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar), expresses appreciation for “the commitment of Senator Zullo and the Honorable Malavasi, as well as the other 14 parliamentarians who make up the top of this Intergroup, to become promoters of a battle of civilization, so that the over 220 thousand Italian citizens affected by autoimmune diseases, which seriously compromise the quality of life of those affected, can be guaranteed adequate recognition at a clinical and regulatory level”.