This is not a Fisker Karma, but a Karma Revero GT. With a BMW engine!

When the Fisker Karma was introduced in 2011, probably no one expected that the car would still be in production 12 years later. Yet it is true, even though Fisker Automotive has been bankrupt for a long time. The Fisker Karma is now known as Karma Revero.

The Karma Revero was initially just a continuation of the Fisker Karma, without much change. The design was identical and the drivetrain was also carried over.

However, in 2019, Karma Automotive released an updated version of the Revero, which is certainly different: the Revero GT. That’s the car spotted here by @spotcrewda in Karma’s home country.

With the Revero GT, Henrik Fisker’s original design was given a makeover. The two kidneys were replaced by a closed grille, which consists of one piece. There are also new headlights and taillights and sleek bumpers. A thorough facelift.

That’s not all: the Revero GT also has a new drivetrain. Where the original Karma had a 2.0 liter four-cylinder from GM as a range extender, the GT has a BMW block. Unfortunately, that is not a straight-six, but the 1.5 liter three-cylinder from the i8.

The combination of the three-cylinder and two electric motors together produces a considerable 536 hp. This gets you to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. With the larger 28 kWh battery pack, the Revero GT can drive approximately 130 km completely electrically.

It may surprise you, but the Karma Revero is also available in the Netherlands (via Kroymans). You don’t really notice it, because there are currently only 15 units on the license plate. And those are all the old Reveros, which are barely distinguishable from the Fiskers.

You will not encounter the new Revero GT on Dutch roads, although there is a Karma GS-6 on a Dutch license plate. That is another newer version, which has been marketed slightly cheaper than the Revero GT.

In any case: the Karma Revero GT is a first on Autoblog Spots. And that’s why it’s our Spot of the Week. Have you spotted something special yourself? Then upload your photos to Autoblog Spots and who knows, we might put your spot in the spotlight next week!

Check out all the photos on Autoblog Spots!

This article Autoblog Spot of the Week: Karma Revero GT first appeared on Ruetir.