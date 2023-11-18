In this episode, number 38 again, our Wouter and Nicolas dive into an assortment of sensible and nonsensical car-related topics.

So make sure you’re comfortable before you start listening! Or stand at a table with a cup of coffee like @wouter and @nicolasr. What, among other things, is discussed?

Junkyard Race at Assen – Nicolas takes us on a wild ride through his recent experiences with a Junkyard Race at the iconic Assen Circuit. He simply kept the Peugeot intact! School Zones and Warnings – What happens when drivers approach school zones? Wouter and Nicolas discuss the importance of warning mechanisms and participation in safe driving behavior. Max Verstappen’s criticism of Las Vegas GP – The Formula 1 season is always a talking point, and this time Max Verstappen and others are complaining about the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Renault’s new electric Twingo – this time Renault is launching a brand new electric Twingo. French Gendarmerie crashes Alpine A110 – The French Gendarmerie is once again in the news due to a striking crash involving an Alpine A110.

That and more in this podcast. Which you can also listen to via Spotify and Apple podcasts.

This article Autoblog Podcast #38: Police crashes + 172 km too fast first appeared on Ruetir.