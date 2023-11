We are already ready for Autoblog Podcast #39. All this week’s news will be back. Of course we think about the elections. What impact does the PVV’s profit have on motorists?

In addition, the new Porsche Panamera was presented on Friday afternoon. What’s new about that anyway? What about @nicolasr’s garage search. Is the Saab now next to the Fiat Panda of @michaelras in South Rotterdam?

This article Autoblog #39: Wilders wants 140 km/h + New Panamera first appeared on Ruetir.