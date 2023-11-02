Renault, Ampere’s IPO moves away

Renault’s plans to list Ampere, its company specializing in the production and marketing of fully electric vehicles, they are becoming more complex due to decreasing demand for electric vehicles, increasing competition from China and market instability. According to sources cited by Reuters and reported by Mfthe initial public offering (IPO) of Ampere, which Renault had planned to obtain financing for its development projects, is at risk of being postponed beyond the second quarter of 2024. This could happen especially if the company’s final valuation falls below 6-7 billion euros, according to the sources.



Read also: Japan welcomes the largest Renault Kangoo rally in the world

Ampere’s IPO was made difficult by uncertain market conditions for electric vehicles. Several European companies, including Dkv Mobility, a German vehicle component supplier, recently canceled their listing plans on the stock exchange due to the challenges present in the market. Some automakers, including Tesla, have also noticed slowing growth in electric vehicles in recent months. Some analysts had already raised doubts about Renault’s expected valuation for Ampere, which was around 10 billion euros, suggesting che French automotive group is expected to explore alternatives to raise funds.

Read also: Renault turnover up 21% in 9 months

Ampere’s IPO is part of a restructuring plan initiated by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, which involves separating Renault’s engines business into a partnership with Chinese manufacturer Geely and Saudi firm Aramco. The restructuring of the alliance between Renault and Nissan is already underway. Despite the challenges, Renault appears determined to push ahead the Ampere IPO, which would involve around 20% of Ampere’s shares, in addition to the 10% earmarked for Renault’s allies, namely Nissan and Mitsubishi, who have committed to investing up to 800 million euros in Renault’s electric vehicle company. After the IPO, Renault would retain between 60% and 70% of Ampere’s shares. However, doubts remain, considering the recent decline in the market value of other electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Polestar, which has fallen from a value of around $20 billion to just over 4 billion in less than a year.

Subscribe to the newsletter