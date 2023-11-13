The causes of Matthew Perry’s death remain an enigma that not even the death certificate clarifies.

It’s been more than two weeks since the news of Matthew Perry’s death shocked the world, especially fans of the actor and Friends, the series for which he is most remembered by many.

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub last week. October 28 and, despite paramedics’ attempts to revive him, they could only confirm the death of the 54-year-old actor.

Authorities did not confirm the cause of Perry’s death, but they did report at the time that no evidence of violence or narcotic substances had been found at the actor’s home in Pacific Palisades.

However, an autopsy was performed on Matthew Perry, which had many people interested in knowing the results to clarify the causes of such a premature death.

Matthew Perry’s death certificate does not dispel doubts

As reported by Deadline, It was last Thursday, November 9, when the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared the death certificate of Matthew Perry. However, the document includes a note in which causes of death are postponed “awaiting toxicological reports“.

The actor overcame a tough addiction that was well documented in his days in Friends and which he spoke about in his memoirs, published a few months ago.

Many fans have theorized about a deep depression due to Matthew Perry’s latest posts on Instagram, where the actor gave free rein to his love for Batman.

The 54-year-old actor was buried on November 3 in a private funeral where those closest to him were able to say their last goodbye. We will have to wait for the authorities to reveal the causes of Matthew Perry’s death, if the reports shed any light on the matter.

Zac Efron responds to Matthew Perry's wish: "It would be an honor" to bring him to life in his biopic The beautiful tribute to Matthew Perry every time Friends is played on Max

