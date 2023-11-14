The Austrian government said on Monday it would allocate 33 million euros to compensate around 11,000 people who in the past were discriminated against or prosecuted for being homosexual. In Austria, same-sex relations were decriminalized in 1971, but some legal exceptions remained in force at least until the early 2000s. For example, homosexual male prostitution remained illegal until 1989, while heterosexual prostitution was legal; and the minimum age of consent for sexual relations between men was 18 until 2002, while for heterosexual people it was 14.

The Austrian government has therefore decided that it will compensate all those people who have been discriminated against by these now repealed laws: those who have been convicted will receive 3 thousand euros, and an addition of 1,500 euros for each year of detention, and those who have only been investigated but not convicted will receive 500 euros. The allocation of 33 million euros will be contained in a law that the government plans to have approved by parliament by the end of the year, and which should come into force from next February.