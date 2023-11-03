The question of Austrian cartoon it’s simple, very simple. Any motorist who, for any reason, finds himself having to cross the confine with the aforementioned country, has theobligation to exhibit this special mark. And it matters little if, with your own vehiclehe will have to travel for many days or only for a short distance Austrian roads.

This mark, or vignette or stamp say it if you want, is essential to enter Austria on your own four wheels. Pena very high fines. And so as not to stumble over these breastfeedinghere’s everything you need to know about the Austria cartoon in 2023.

Austria vignette: what it is, what it is for and where to buy it

Therefore, the cartoon in question is nothing more than a sort of certification. A certification, to be even more precise, that every car o motorcycle intending to cross the border with the aforementioned European country, has the obligation to show. This mark, therefore, works a bit like a pass towards the Austrian roads and motorways.

Exist various typologies of cartoons, with different validity timesas well as with different costs. Furthermore, the latter can also vary depending on the vehicle type with which you intend to enter Austrian territory. As highlighted previously, anyone who contravenes this obligation risks apecuniary fine not insignificant, which can be presented by local authorities.

Finally, it is possible to obtain this vignette at the offices ofAustrian Automobile Clubas in all authorized sales points at the border with the country, but it is also possible to obtain this permit in mode onlinepurchasing the vignette in Format digital.

To purchase online you can use the Austrian highways website ASFINAGon the motorway company website ADAC. Finally, starting from December 2023, it will also be possible to purchase the cartoon in digital format on the platforms Autopay Mobility e Kappsch Trafficcom.

Per check the validity of an Austria vignette in digital format through this very convenient one page web of the ASFINAG website where you just need to enter the license plate and the country of the license plate to check if it is valid and for which period.

All the news for 2023 regarding the Austria vignette

Although the current calendar shows “November 2023”, in this case we must always talk about novelty 2023. News concerning the infamous Austria cartoon. In fact, with the arrival of the current year, many have been i changes concerning precisely this mark; changes that may have gone unnoticed by many motorists e motorcyclists.

The new version of this “Austrian stamp” has been in force since last December. The version in question, in addition to presenting a new color in violabrought some changes substantial in the prices of the various types of vignette. It is a 2.8% increase. A justified increase justified for the adjustment to the consumer price index. The purple sticker will remain in effect until January 31, 2024.

How much does the sticker cost?

With the latest changes, therefore, the price list of the Austria cartoon has changed radically. There are many items in this price list, and these, as previously mentioned, differ in terms of duration of validity of the mark, as well as for type of vehicle.

The price list currently in force, therefore, says that the sticker with validity annual it costs 96.40 euros, the one that only lasts 2 months instead it costs 29 euros, the one for 10 days 9.90 euros, while that daily 8.60 euros. These are the prices for Automobiles. Furthermore, it should also be added that from 2024 the costs for the bi-monthly and 10-day vignette will go to 28.90 euros and 11.50 euros respectively.

There are different rates for those who intend to cross the borders of Austria on their own motorcycle. For them two wheelsIndeed, prices drop. The annual vignette costs 38.20 euros, the bi-monthly one 14.50 euros, while the one for 10 days costs 5.80 euros.

In summary here are the Austria 2023 vignette prices:

Vignette type Price Annual vignette for cars €96.40 2-month vignette for cars €29.00 Cars with 10-day vignette €9.90 Annual motorcycle vignette €38.20 2-month motorcycle vignette €14.50 Motorcycle vignette 10 days €5.80 Austria 2023 Vignette Price Table

Here’s where to place the sticker

There are very specific diktats also regarding the posting, if it can be called that, of the cartoon in question. In fact, it must remain in one clearly visible position for those, the Austrian police forces, watching from outside the cockpit. And even the color purple, in this case gaudy to say the least, has this function.

To tell the truth, however, the provisions issued for this issue are many, and above all they are much more detailed. The sticker must be attached to theinside of the windshield at the top left or near the central rear-view mirror. Be careful not to attach it near the sun visor strip, the darkest one. As regards motorbikes, the sticker must be affixed visibly on a part of the vehicle that is difficult or impossible to remove.

Where to place the sticker – cars and motorbikes

Fines and other mistakes not to be made

As anticipated in the previous lines, theimproper use of this cartoon has very salty consequences. They fly many in this case, and the breastfeeding I’m not joking. In fact, the driver who is “surprised” new but not attached to the windshield, expired or not stamped incurs a fine of 120 euros, with payment immediateor from 300 to even 3,000 euros with payment deferred. Also, with a vignette in manome l’fine it is 240 euros for cars and 130 euros for motorbikes.

Then there are some mistakes not to be made for no reason. For example, two or more vignettes must not be present on the windshield of your car at the same time, at the time of expiry the mark must be eliminated, the vignettes cannot be detached and reattached, at most it is possible to request a replacement, in this case it is It is necessary to have the lower part of the sticker which is valid as actual proof of purchase.

