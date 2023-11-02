loading…

Erin Patterson allegedly killed her ex-in-laws with meat containing poisonous mushrooms. Photo/Reuters

MELBOURNE – An Australian woman suspected of poisoning her former in-laws and another person with a deadly mushroom at a lunch she served has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

Three people died after Erin Patterson, 49, served beef Wellington, a dish containing mushrooms, to guests in July.

Although three murder charges are related to the lunch, three of the five attempted murder charges relate to separate incidents between 2021-2022, police said.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty.

He said he did not intentionally poison his guests at a family lunch at his home in the Victorian town of Leongatha on July 29.

Toxicology reports showed the victims consumed deathcap mushrooms.

Her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, was also invited to the meal, but was unable to attend at the last minute.

In addition to the three counts of murder, Patterson was also charged with two counts of attempted murder related to the lunch in July.

Police have not provided details about the two attempted murder charges. However, it is known that one of the guests at the meal fell critically ill but survived.