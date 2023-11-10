Loading player

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new agreement with the Polynesian state of Tuvalu to allow its citizens who are at risk of homelessness due to climate change to come and live in Australia. Tuvalu is an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean with just over 11 thousand inhabitants and is considered one of the first countries in the world at risk of definitive disappearance due to the effects of global warming, caused by greenhouse gas emissions produced by human activities: it is the first time Australia offers foreign people the right to residency or citizenship due to climate change risks.

Albanese, a Labor member, announced the agreement during a meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum in the Cook Islands, together with the Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano.

Under the agreement, 280 people per year will be able to take advantage of a “special mobility path” which provides visas to “live, work and study” in Australia. Australia will also undertake to defend Tuvalu from possible military aggression and to increase funding for Tuvalu for adaptation strategies to climate change: among these is expected a set of aid of the equivalent of approximately 10 million euros to expand the 6 percent the mainland of its main island, Funafuti. However, the Australian government will have the power of veto on security agreements that Tuvalu wants to make with other countries.

According to Albanese, this “is the most significant agreement ever reached between Australia and a Pacific country”. Natano called it “not only a milestone, but also a big step forward for the shared mission of ensuring stability, sustainability and prosperity in the region.” In the future it could be a model of cooperation between Australia and other states with problems similar to those of Tuvalu: at the moment New Zealand and the United States have made similar agreements with other states in Oceania, including Palau and Niue.

Tuvalu is located more or less halfway between Australia and Hawaii and is made up of three coral islands and six atolls: with its total 26 square kilometers it is the fourth smallest state in the world and the second least populated. It is also one of the main countries for which the effects of climate change risk being most catastrophic: some of its atolls measure only twenty meters from coast to coast and the maximum altitude is just above sea level.

According to projections based on the current rate of rising seas, half of Funafuti’s lands will be submerged under water within thirty years. Before the end of the century, 95 percent of the archipelago will be cyclically submerged by the tides, becoming practically uninhabitable.

Rising oceans linked to climate change are already causing erosion and land loss, forcing people and local leaders to make radical plans for the future.

For some time in Tuvalu we have been working to create a raised portion of territory, safe from the sea, but also to identify new territories where to relocate its inhabitants, trying at the same time to keep alive in some form the culture, traditions and history of the nation. Nearly a fifth of Tuvalu’s total population has already emigrated, mostly to New Zealand. In the meantime, the country had opened negotiations with some states, including Australia, to facilitate the relocation of the population also with the aim of not losing the cultural roots of its communities.

