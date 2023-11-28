Australian Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Tuesday that the import of single-use e-cigarettes will be banned in Australia from January 2024. Furthermore, from March the importation of electronic cigarettes for personal use will be prohibited, as will the importation of rechargeable electronic cigarettes, if not intended for therapeutic use, without flavorings and without logos on the packaging. As of 2021, the sale of e-cigarettes without a medical prescription is prohibited by law in Australia. The measures aim to discourage the use of electronic cigarettes among younger people.

According to the minister, e-cigarettes were initially presented as a therapeutic tool to help people quit smoking, but they would instead have created “a new generation of dependence on nicotine”, one of the main harmful and addictive substances contained in tobacco and cigarettes. electronic.

Measures to combat the spread of electronic cigarettes had already been announced in May, but only on Tuesday were the methods and timing with which the first bans will come into force confirmed. More measures are expected to be introduced in 2024 to prevent the manufacturing and advertising of e-cigarettes in Australia. Butler admitted the plan isn’t perfect, and that “no doubt” some e-cigarettes will still make it into Australia. The minister added that their use would lead more young people to also smoke tobacco cigarettes, smoking of which is “the leading cause of avoidable deaths in Australia”.

Australia is one of the countries with the strictest tobacco laws. In 2012 he was the first to pass a law requiring cigarette companies to sell their products in packaging without logos, and currently a pack of cigarettes costs on average 40 Australian dollars (about 25 euros, on an average monthly salary of equivalent of approximately 4,400 euros).