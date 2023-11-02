According to report “Let’s talk about the weather: injuries related to extreme weather conditions” dell'(AIHW) an independent Australian government agency with over 30 years of experience, The number of hospital admissions for injuries associated with extreme weather conditions, such as heatwaves, bushfires and storms, has increased dramatically over the past 10 years. In particular from 2012 to 2022, extreme heat has been responsible for the majority of weather-related accidents, and forest fire-related injuries have increased during El Niño years. The research was based on administrative data regarding health, mortality and meteorological data from Bureau of Meteorology counting only acute injuries in which hospitalization or death occurred.

Photo by Terri Sharp from Pixabay

Extreme weather-related hospitalizations have increased by more than 1000 cases every 3 years, with progressively higher peaks. There have been 1027 hospitalizations for accidents in 2013-2014, 1033 in 2016-2017 e 1108 in 2019-20. In each of these 3 years, extreme heat had the greatest impact on hospitalizations and deaths and it caused 7104 hospitalizations for injuries and 293 deaths in the 10-year period analyzed.

“Data has shown that over the last 3 decades there has been an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, such as extreme heat or cold, bushfires, rain and storm-related events, including heavy rainfall, floods and cyclones. We have assessed how this situation has been reflected in hospitalizations and deaths” said the spokeswoman forAIHWthe dott.ssa Heather Swanston.

Photo by GC from Pixabay

From 2012 to 2022 there were 9119 hospital admissions for injuries directly attributable to extreme weather conditions and of these the vast majority (7104 or 78%) were due to extreme heat. In a similar period, From 2011 to 2021, there were 677 deaths due to extreme weather-related injuries, an average of nearly 68 per year, of which 293 (over 43%) were due to extreme heat.”. With the exception of Tasmania, exposure to excessive natural heat was the most common cause leading to hospitalization for injuries in all states and territories.

Photo by Simon from Pixabay

However, the report also states that there are likely to be many more injuries related to weather conditions because information about people who sought care in emergency rooms, clinics, or pharmacies was not included. Furthermore, it was highlighted that these hospitalizations most likely occurred between people vulnerable to “thermal inequality” such as outdoor workers, older adults, and especially people with medical vulnerabilities who experience socioeconomic disadvantages.

Australia is now in an El Niño climate situation which increases the risk of bushfires by 1.6 times.

Photo by Tracy Lundgren from Pixabay