Haas has studied onboard footage, including footage of the following cars, and believes that Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant committed multiple infringements at Turn 6 that went unpunished.

The request for review will be considered by the FIA’s original sports commissioners at an online meeting taking place today.

Their first task will be to decide whether Haas’ request meets all the requirements, particularly regarding the submission of a “significant and relevant new element” that was not previously available.

If they agree that the request is valid, they will consider the evidence and make a ruling on it.

“It’s just a review,” Steiner told Motorsport.com. “There is a regulation in place. Ultimately, if the commissioners didn’t have the information, they couldn’t take action. I completely understand that.”

“But the information is there and now we will see what the FIA ​​will do, once they have the information. I think they must act, because otherwise they make rules and then nothing is done. This is my opinion.”

“Okay, I fully respect that if they haven’t seen the images, how can they decide for sure? But now we have clear evidence.”

“We just want to raise the case, because otherwise we have to change the rules. I’m not a big fan of track limits, to be honest.”

“I’m the last one to want sanctions on track limits. But if there is a rule, as a sport we must respect the rules, this is more the principle than the sanction.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

All four drivers named in the review request finished the race ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and, in the case of Albon and Sargeant, by just seconds.

However, Steiner downplayed any possible impact on the results.

“I don’t think the penalty will make a difference to our position at the moment,” he said.

“But in the end, we just have to follow the rules, we can’t apply the rule sometimes and sometimes not. It’s not a choice, there is a rule, and if it is necessary to change the rule, let’s discuss it. If it is necessary to change the track limits Let’s discuss it.”

“But not if it says that four times you get five seconds and for each subsequent infraction you get another five seconds, that’s what we should do. Like we did before. It’s not like we’re inventing something new.”

And he added: “We will assert our reasons, if we assert them, because it is right that they hear them, because there is new evidence. Therefore, when we do it, we will do it.”

Other teams objected to the abuse of track limits at Turn 6 after the race.

The FIA’s view, reiterated at a meeting at the following race in Mexico, was that the CCTV cameras did not provide a clear enough view to make accurate assessments. However, some infractions in that curve were reported on the same day.

The FIA ​​has already decided to adopt a better system for next year’s race at Turn 6 at COTA.

Read also: