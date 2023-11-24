With the intention of covering the needs of all types of gamers, Dell Technologies through Alienware presents its latest gaming desktop computer in Mexico: Aurora R16. This equipment was designed to have efficient air flow and better optimization to get the most out of its components. In addition, its cabinet allows this computer to keep the air cooler inside, be quieter and have optimal performance. Its design is a symbol of efficiency without leaving aside its attractive design with good finishes and RGB light.

As if that were not enough, the cabinet guarantees better management of internal cables as well as spaces that favor system cooling. The thermal strategy of the Aurora R16 focuses on increasing the total ventilation surface area. Side hexagonal array, top surface air outlet and front inlet offer considerably larger paths for ambient air to enter and extract heat

According to DELL information, its operation is 20% quieter than average and temperatures 7% below average when compared to the Aurora R15 model. These features combine with the optional liquid cooling system to ensure a high-performance gaming experience.

What’s inside the Aurora R16?

The Aurora R16 was created to meet the needs of the most demanding players and aims to be a team with everything necessary for the Esports area. This model includes an Intel Core i7-13700F processor, which offers a base clock speed of 5.2 GHz with Turbo Max 3.0. It is also compatible with NVIDIA Geforce RTX Series 40 and 3050 graphics cards. It should be noted that there are different versions of the equipment and its GPU changes depending on the model purchased.

“For us, gaming represents, without a doubt, a great market opportunity which at Dell Technologies we take advantage of with the best technological offer so that all video game enthusiasts and even Esports professionals can take their experience to the next level,” said Humberto Diaz. , Gaming Product Line Manager for Dell Technologies Latin America

Below we leave you some of its main features:

High-performance NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics card. 14th generation K-series processors and overclocking is allowed, up to 5.8 GHz on the i7K and 6.1 GHz on the i9K. Two PCIe NVMe M.2 slots allowing up to 8TB of total storage space. Intel Killer AX1675 wireless technology and Killer E3100 Ethernet connectivity to prioritize gaming traffic and combine full bandwidth using Killer DoubleShot Pro technology. External antenna increases range and reduces interference. Ports and slots: Global headphone jack, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare technology. Dimensions and weight: Height: 418.00 mm; Width: 197mm; Depth: 458.40mm; Weight (maximum): 15.37 kg

The Aurora R16 is elegant and powerful

At the same time, owners of this powerful device will be able to customize their cabinet to their style with 16.8 million colors, thanks to Alien FX technology. It will also be possible to manage and control the thermal performance and energy management of the equipment.

Also take into account that like any other computer equipment, you can update the components if you want, you can even count on support from Dell Technologies if you have any questions.

