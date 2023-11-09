The veteran streamer will leave Twitch on July 1, 2024, but will continue to work as a content creator on YouTube. And he does not rule out making the odd exception…

Everything ends in this life. It is a very popular motto, which we can apply to any field… even to streamers and content creators. But, in the case of AuronPlay, it is rather a ”new beginning”, which strikes a nostalgic chord.

After the bad times in February, Auron made a decision upon his triumphant return to Twitch. Not only would he leave the big spotlight aside, but he would also leave Twitch in 2024.

It is an immutable decision, as the man himself has said. AuronPlay on several occasions. The Catalan streamer renewed with Twitch for a year, but his contract will end (forever) next July 1, 2024.

His destiny, unlike DjMario or WillyRex, it will be YouTube. The Google platform saw the birth of the Auron phenomenon at the beginning of the previous decade, and it will return there in a few months.

Therefore, it is a fact that AuronPlay will stop streamingbut that does not mean that I cannot make some exceptions.

Auron wants to follow the ”Jordi Wild model”

In a new live stream on Twitch, AuronPlay has chatted with his followers about his future, which is getting closer and closer. Of course, it is about his goodbye to the purple platform, and his signing for YouTube after so many years.

Although the Catalan will stop doing live shows, his idea is follow a work scheme similar to that of Jordi Wild. As you know, the creator of The Wild Project is known for his popular podcast.

However, Jordi Wild also uploads other types of videos, either on special occasions (Halloween, Christmas…), and participate in events from time to time.

AuronPlay believes that it should follow that line, alternating traditional videos on YouTube with small surprises in event or series format.

A good example is that his famous Minecraft series, TortillaLand y Squid Craft Gamesthey will have new editions occasionally (in addition to the final editions, as a farewell).

In the live, Auron also opens the door to a new Extreme Minecraft. He believes that he can combine his videos on YouTube with the occasional surprise, although without achieving regularity at such a high media level.

Will you follow the videos of AuronPlay when I leave Twitch? It is a difficult move for his followers to accept, but, in the end, the Catalan streamer believes that it is the best for his professional future… and his personal well-being, which is the most important thing.