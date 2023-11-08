Suara.com – Aurelie Moeremans is one of Indonesia’s top artists who has starred in dozens of films.

He has also acted with many top actors such as Vino G Bastian Abimanana Aryasatya, Ardhito Pramono, Randy Pangalila, and Omar Daniel.

However, it turns out that the 30 year old artist has the desire to compete in acting with one of the Indonesian actors, namely Nicholas Saputra.

Aurelie Moeremans said this when she was a guest star on the Tonight Show with hosts Vincent, Desta, Hesti Purwadinata and Imam Darto.

Initially, Aurelie Moeremans was asked which actors had never acted together.

“Which actor does it look like you haven’t achieved yet?” said Vincent and Desta on YouTube TonightShowNet, quoted by Suara.com, which was re-uploaded by the Tiktok account @nichoariel.

Aurel Moeremans then said the name Aldi Taher. “Aldi Taher, right?” said Aurelie Moeremans, laughing.

The hosts again asked about Aurelie Moeremans’ statement about wanting to star alongside Aldi Taher.

“Seriously,” said Imam Darto. “Never,” Aurelie Moeremans.

The actor in the film Waiting for the Morning then answered that he really wanted to compete in acting with the handsome actor Nicholas Saputra.

“If you want, maybe Nicholas Saputra, I’ve never done it,” said Aurelie Moeremans.

Aurelie Moeremans admitted that she had never acted in a film together. “Just following, but never together,” said Marcello Tahitoe’s ex-lover.

When asked whether she often sent messages on social media to Nicholas Saputra, Aurelie Moeremans said that she only ever wished birthdays to actors in the film What’s Up with Love? That.

“It’s small talk, just saying happy birthday,” said Aurelie Moeremans.