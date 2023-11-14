No one will be very sad about the fact that in a few years you will no longer be able to buy a short-breathing three-cylinder with 60 hp. Funnily enough, it’s the cars that you will probably never buy yourself that you will miss the most. For example, an Audi R8 with a V10 engine. And not only the enthusiasts, but also the car brands think it is a shame.

The Audi R8 with a petrol engine is also falling for an electric future. The American branch of Audi therefore says goodbye to the R8 with the video The Last Lap. It is a slick video where all generations are discussed at once. And a lot of disclaimers that the things you see were carried out on closed roads and that you are not allowed to park just anywhere. American, as we said.

Beautiful images, little content

These are nice images of the R8, but not much else happens. Anyone can make a J-turn on a dusty surface. There is a story, a structure and especially emotion missing. We would have preferred to see a sequel to the strong video that Porsche made when Audi stopped Le Mans. For such an important figurehead for the brand, we expected something more thoughtful.

Who knows, Audi in Germany may come up with a more fitting farewell to the R8 with a petrol engine. By the way, the brand will probably not delete the R8 in its entirety; there are persistent rumors about a fully electric supercar. But in any case, the V10 engine is completely dead at Audi. And that’s a bit of a shame.