Matrix LED lighting for 6 months or a year. Audi customers apparently love Functions on Demand.

In the past, you simply bought a second-hand car and then had to make do with the options chosen by the previous owner. You can still tweak a few things based on modifications, but that’s about it. In this digital age, completely different things are possible.

Purchase options afterwards via the manufacturer. Cars are fully equipped with all kinds of things and roll off the production line. However, the options can only be used if there is a subscription in return. BMW introduced it earlier with seat heating, for example, and Audi has also got the hang of it.

BMW faced heavy criticism, while Audi says that customers are happy with it. This was stated by technical boss Oliver Hoffmann to Autocar. The German carmaker will further expand its range of digital options with the next generation of Audis to meet customer demand.

Functions on Demand

Hoffmann says that Audi already had the idea a few years ago to generate more sales with paid digital functions compared to sales of cars. They call that Functions on Demand in Ingolstadt. You can take an option for, for example, six months or a year.

Functions on Demand is currently available on the e-tron and e-tron Sportback. New models will be added in the near future. The number of paid options is also still limited. You can purchase the extra LED Matrix package, which allows the car to switch independently between normal and high beam. The package also includes automatic parking assistance and a light animation when locking or unlocking the Audi.

The option can be purchased via the myAudi app. A visit to the dealer is not necessary. You can approach the arrival of Functions on Demand in two ways. It’s crazy to think that you have to pay for options because they expire. On the other hand, you can now also unlock options that were not previously on the car. That makes buying a second-hand car easier. You don’t have to pay so much attention to the options.

However, I certainly don’t want to straighten out what is wrong. I still think it’s a strange state of affairs. Very understandable in this digital age, where companies hide everything behind a payment screen. But it is annoying. Fortunately, cars last longer than an average iPad. And so you can continue to chug along in your car with perpetual seat heating for many years to come.

