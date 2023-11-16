Suara.com – Attorney General ST Burhanuddin emphasized the Attorney General’s commitment to maintaining neutrality in the 2024 general election. Burhanuddin emphasized that his party had emphasized neutrality towards its staff.

Burhanuddin claims to have reminded his staff long before the 2024 election stages took place.

“This neutrality has been applied to all levels of prosecutors regarding the simultaneous regional head elections,” said Burhanuddin at a working meeting with Commission III DPR RI, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Burhanuddin emphasized that the Attorney General’s Office is serious and serious about implementing neutrality towards all its officers and staff. Because neutrality protects the main issue.

Burhanuddin always conveyed the message of maintaining neutrality to his subordinates in the prosecutor’s office.

“To all Adhyaksa personnel to maintain neutrality and not tarnish the reputation of the prosecutor’s office by siding with certain candidate pairs or groups. This is to ensure that elections are held directly, publicly, free, confidential, honest and fair,” he said.

Not just a message, Burhanuddin said, he had issued Attorney General’s Instruction (INSJA) Number 6 of 2023 concerning Optimizing the Role of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia in Supporting and Succeeding the Implementation of the 2024 Simultaneous General Elections.

According to him, INSJA was deliberately published in anticipation of the use of law enforcement as a practical political tool by irresponsible parties in the 2024 elections.

Apart from that, the issuance of INSJA was also carried out as a form of commitment to implementing the Attorney General’s memorandum Number 128 concerning optimizing the role of prosecutor’s intelligence in the implementation of the 2024 Simultaneous Elections.

On the same occasion, he said he had ordered the Special Crimes and Intelligence division of the prosecutor’s office to postpone the examination of alleged criminal acts of corruption in the 2024 election participants.

The postponement was carried out until the entire 2024 election series had been held.

“Postponing the examination process, both at each stage of the inquiry and investigation, regarding the handling of reports of alleged criminal acts of corruption involving participants in the election contestation from the time they are determined in the nomination until the end of the series of ongoing elections,” he said.