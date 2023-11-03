Suara.com – The Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung) explained that Celine Evangelista is close to the family of Attorney General ST Burhanuddin.

Even Burhanuddin’s wife, Sruningwati Burhanuddin, considers Celine like her child.

Head of the Legal Information Center (Kapuspenkum Kejagung) Ketut Sumedana said this in response to the statement by the defendant in the corruption case, Amalia Sabara alias Amel, who revealed Celine’s closeness to Burhanuddin during the trial at the Kendari District Court on Wednesday (25/10/2023).

At that time, Amel revealed that Celine called Burhanuddin ‘papa’.

“Artist Celine Evangelista has a close family relationship with the family of the Attorney General’s wife, namely Sruningwati Burhanuddin, and her daughter,” Ketut told reporters, Friday (3/11/2023).

Because of the family’s closeness, said Ketut, Sruningwati often invited Celine on work visits to the area to fill events as master of ceremonies or MC.

Apart from that, Celine is also often invited to attend family events at the Attorney General’s Office.

“Therefore, Mrs. Sruningwati Burhanuddin considered Celine Evangelista as her child because she had a close relationship with her daughter,” explained Ketut.

Ketut also emphasized that Burhanuddin did not know Amel.

The defendant in the case of obstructing the investigation into the PT Antam WIUP mining corruption case was accused of only taking advantage of his closeness to Celine as if he could help the case at the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The defendant Amelia does not know and has never met Attorney General ST Burhanuddin. She only took advantage of her close relationship with artist Celine Evangelista, who seems to be able to handle any case at the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ketut revealed that Celine had firmly denied receiving IDR 500 million from Amel.

On this basis, according to him, the prosecutor did not carry out an examination because there were no witnesses.

“Defendant Amelia has made personal profits amounting to Rp. 6 billion. Based on Defendant Amelia’s statement, artist Celine Evangelista received Rp. 500 million. However, Celine Evangelista emphatically denies this. The Investigating Team did not carry out an examination at the investigation stage due to the absence of witnesses to the incident. he said.