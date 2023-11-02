Ester, the contestant on the blue lectern, has been making good rolls throughout the entire program and getting right with practically everything that is presented to her.

Although she did not have much money accumulated in this panel, Ester had the best pieces in her possession until she fell into the ‘I’ll give it to you’ situation.

What must Javier’s request have been like for Ester to give him everything she has? And not only has she achieved it, but even Jorge Fernández has referred to him in this way: “That excuse is great.”

You know, if one day you compete in The Wheel of Luck, take note of this plea because it can help you a lot.