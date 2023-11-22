If you park your car in Amsterdam this month, you have the greatest chance of being broken into.

December is the month of giving, but November is the month of taking. This is the month in which the thieves’ guild is most active and commits the most car burglaries. So you have been warned about this. If it’s not too late.

More burglaries

The burglars’ guild is certainly very active this year, because 35,380 car burglaries have already been committed up to and including November. That is 715 more compared to the same period last year. This is evident from research by Independer, which consulted figures from the police and CBS.

Peak season

We are currently in the high season of burglaries, because the vast majority of car burglaries take place in October and November. At least that was the case in previous years. To get the full picture, Independer should have waited a little longer with their investigation. On the other hand: then we couldn’t warn you.

Municipalities with the most burglaries

The study also looked at where the most burglaries currently take place. You guessed it: that’s in Amsterdam. This municipality is number 1, with 21.6 burglaries per 1,000 cars. Utrecht is in second place, with 16.5 burglaries, closely followed by Rotterdam, with 16.2 burglaries.

The top 10 municipalities with the most car burglaries in 2023 are as follows:

Amsterdam: 21.6 burglaries (per 1,000 cars) Utrecht: 16.5 burglaries Rotterdam: 16.2 burglaries Eindhoven: 14.5 burglaries Schiedam: 14.1 burglaries Laren: 9.5 burglaries IJsselstein: 9.3 burglaries Ouder-Amstel : 8.8 burglaries Nieuwegein: 8.8 burglaries The Hague: 8.1 outbreaks

IJsselstein deserves a special mention, because burglaries here have gone through the roof this year. While there were still 53 burglaries in the period January-October in 2022, there were now 144. That is almost a threefold increase. In the municipalities of Goirle and Gouda, burglaries have also increased considerably, but not enough to end up in the top 10.

Fewest burglaries

To end on a positive note: there are of course also parts of the Netherlands where you have less to fear. The number of car burglaries is lowest in Friesland, with 0.7 burglaries per 1,000 cars. In Zeeland, only 1 in 1,000 cars is broken into. As a frugal Zeelander, you do not have to take out third party liability insurance, which makes a difference.

Source: Independent

Photo: Porsche 911 Dakar in Amsterdam, spotted by @woutersleyffers

