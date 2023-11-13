Today Telethon begins in Chile, the solidarity campaign that each year seeks to raise funds to continue rehabilitating the more than 32 thousand children that the organization has in the country. Along with the classic television show, there will be tons of activities that you can participate in and video games will have an important place as well.

During this November 10 and 11, the Arcadetón will also be celebratedwhere you can go play as a family and relive the old glories of the arcades that were popular in the 80s and 90s.

The video game day will have more than 10 machines for the event, including Pac-Man, Galaga, Ghost And Goblins, etc. Mini fighting game tournaments, Taca Taca and a dance tournament are planned.

Also, for this fourth edition they will launch a cosplay contest organized by the Cosfighters Team group. To sign up, you have to contact them directly on their networks and they will give you a spot.

The event will take place in Av. Buzeta 4479 (Metro Cerrillos station) at the Pedro Aguirre Cerda school and will be organized by Arcade Adictos. The hours are 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. this day, Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.





Tickets will cost $1,000 for adults and $500 for children while chips will be worth $200, with all proceeds going directly to the Telethon Foundation.

“Once we finish the event, as we have done in previous years, we will go in caravan to the Bank of Chile and we will do a live making the deposit and also thanking the people who cooperated with us,” commented Roberto Córdoba, member of Arcade Addicts.

You can see more details in this video published on social networks. Do you dare to go?

