The number of bombs Israel dropped on the Gaza Strip is equivalent to 2 nuclear bombs. Photo/Illustration

GENEVA – Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tons of explosives on Gaza Strip which has been under siege since the start of a large-scale bombing campaign on October 7. That amount is equivalent to two nuclear bombs.

This was stated by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor in its press release.

The human rights group said the Israeli army had admitted to bombing more than 12,000 targets in the Gaza Strip; bombarded the enclave with about 10 kilograms of explosives per inhabitant.

Euro-Med Monitor highlights that the weight of the nuclear bombs dropped by the United States (US) on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan at the end of World War II in August 1945 is estimated to be around 15,000 tons. The agency added that because technological developments affect a bomb’s nuclear potential, the explosives dropped on the Gaza Strip may be twice as powerful as a nuclear bomb.

“This means that the destructive power of the explosives dropped on Gaza exceeded the power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima,” said Euro-Med Monitor as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Friday (3/11/2023).

According to the statement, Israel used bombs with enormous destructive power, some of which ranged from 150 to 1,000 kilograms. The group also cited Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant’s recent statement stating that more than 10,000 bombs had been dropped on Gaza City alone.

The Geneva-based human rights group has also documented Israel’s use of internationally banned weapons in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, especially the use of cluster bombs and phosphorus, which can cause severe fatal burns.

Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive on the enclave of 2.3 million people. The attack was in retaliation for deadly attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages in attacks on Oct. 7, the deadliest day in Hamas’ 75-year history.

(ian)