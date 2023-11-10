loading…

The Arrow-3 ballistic missile is seen during a series of live interception tests in Alaska, USA. Photo/REUTERS/US Ministry of Defense

TEL AVIV – Israel said it used one of its most advanced air and missile defense systems for the first time on Thursday (9/11/2023) to intercept a missile launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region.

The system, known as Arrow 3, is designed to intercept long-range missiles outside the atmosphere, according to a joint statement from the Israeli military and Defense Ministry.

Thursday marked the Arrow 3 system’s first missile interception since it was deployed in 2017. “Last week, the Arrow 2 system was used to intercept a missile for the first time,” the statement said.

The Arrow 3 system was developed and produced jointly by the Israel Missile Defense Organization of the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the United States Missile Defense Agency, led by Israel Aerospace Industries.

It is one of the world’s most advanced air and missile defense systems for intercepting long-range ballistic missiles.

It is not explained in more detail than that the long-range missile was fired. What is certain is that the fighting is currently heating up between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran has warned Israel that the war could spread and involve other parties in the Middle East.

The Arrow-3 missile is a medium-range ballistic missile defense system developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

This missile is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere, at altitudes of up to 100 kilometers.