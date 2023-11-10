Suara.com – The area around the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was hit by 11 Israeli missiles. Residents who were taking refuge in the hospital area immediately panicked and wanted to save themselves. What is the latest fate of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza?

Summarizing various sources, Israeli missiles targeted the Taliza’tar area which is located very close to the Indonesian Hospital. As a result, the hospital was damaged and stopped operating for 24 hours.

The hospital building was destroyed because the bomb and shrapnel flew into the hospital building. Director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Atef al-Kahlout, said this attack also caused the hospital to run out of fuel so it stopped operating for 24 hours.

The fate of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, M Iqbal, said that his party had coordinated with the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee or MER-C regarding the fate of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

He said Indonesia condemned attacks on residents and civilian objects in Gaza, including existing facilities. He even said the attack was barbaric.

Apart from that, it can be confirmed that the 3 Indonesian volunteers who are at the Indonesian Hospital are safe. They were in the basement when the attack occurred.

The Director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Atef al-Kahlout, via the X platform, explained that the diesel fuel used for hospital operations only had one day left.

“Indonesian Hospital will stop operating completely tomorrow if there is no diesel to power the generator as a source of electricity,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, MER-C volunteer, Fikri Rofiul Haq, explained that humanitarian aid could not yet enter the northern area of ​​Gaza on Wednesday (8/11/2023), where the area in question is the location of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

He said the border gate in Rafah was closed again so that humanitarian aid was again blocked, as was their movement.

The Palestinian National Authority News Agency, WAFA reported that one person was killed in the attack and several others were injured. WAFA also reported damage to vital hospital equipment.

Please note, this attack was a retaliation attack from Israel after its territory was hit by rockets by Hamas, since Saturday at 06.30 local time.

This is the latest information about the fate of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. I hope this information is helpful.

Contributor: Rima Suliastini