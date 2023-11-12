A talented artist has recreated one of the fights between Eren and the Armored Titan using the popular Ukiyo-e style.

Eren’s Titan faced the Armored Titan on several occasions during the series.

Join the conversation

Attack on Titan is simply one of the best anime of all time. And it has no shortage of reasons to have its own throne in the Olympus that brings together the best action anime of recent years: its great use of intrigue, the charisma of its most popular characters, its exciting combats or simply its unexpected script twists They will be remembered for posterity by any fan of Japanese animation.

Its second season, animated at that time by WIT Studio instead of MAPPA, focused a good part of its chapters on the Armored Titan, one of the great villains and constant adversary of Eren’s Attack Titan. These powerful beings are also protagonists of the great fanart that we share with you today.

The Armored Titan and Attack Titan receive a new Ancient Japanese style

The following illustration has been created by @Justin96636an artist who has already paid tribute on other occasions with his art to the work of Hajime Isayama and who for this occasion has decided illustrate one of the many confrontations that these two titans had:

Chien Chih Kang artwork-Attack on Titan in Ukiyo-e style pic.twitter.com/QsMmVapBmd — Justin Zhigang (@Justin96636) June 29, 2022

As we can see in the fanart, the artist has decided to add some narrative by illustrating, in addition to these intimidating beings, a city covered in flames and destruction, clearly symbolizing the enormous damage that the Armored Titan along with the Colossal Titan caused to humanity in the first moments of the series, also causing a large number of deaths both directly and indirectly.

Focusing on the art itself used by @Justin96636 for this work, we can see that the talented artist continues to refine Ukiyo-e style that he so frequently shares on his social networks. This unique artistic style is characterized by prioritize undulations over straight lines in the elements and figures of the image and for absenting the background from the illustration in favor of giving more prominence to the characters.

The horrible incident that caused the Armored Titan also meant the death of our protagonist’s mother, a fact that greatly soured his personality throughout the series. The twists of fate caused him and this titan to cross paths and Eren did not hesitate to fight with all his might against him. moved by an immense thirst for revenge and a feeling of resentment on each occasion.

Join the conversation