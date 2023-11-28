We have very sad news related to Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), as it has just been announced that a mural painted by talented artists in Nuevo León, Mexico was destroyed.

This is what the Attack on Titan mural looked like next to its creator

As you surely remember, followers of the popular manga and anime were excited a few years ago, in April 2021 to be precise, when it was revealed that artists Cristina Treviño (Tatería), Joel Santoyo and Christian HM painted a mural that paid tribute to everyone Attack on Titan characters.

Sadly, more than 2 years after its creation, the mural has just been destroyed to make way for a new construction, so the community regrets this fact and will only be able to remember it with the photographs they were able to take.

Here you can see it:

The mural gave way to a new construction

It is worth mentioning that its main person in charge shared a message regretting the situation, but accepting that this type of thing can happen with each of their jobs:

“How to say goodbye to the wall that brought so many beautiful things to my life? Can you cry at a wall? Hahaha, having been making murals for around 6 years, I know the possible scenarios that can happen with them, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t feel sadness in my heart, because I did it with love. Once again I want to thank all of you who went to visit it, who took photos with it, who shared the reports, and the publications on social networks and to the people who invited me to be part of that corridor. Thank you little mural of Shingeki no Kyojin… you will always be a very special mural in my heart,” Cristina Treviño wrote on her social networks.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that the Attack on Titan mural was located on Avenida Fundidors in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, a region in which Tatería has shared other works based on Studio Ghibli films, such as The Incredible Vagrant Castle and The Journey of Chihiro.

We invite you to learn other news related to Attack on Titan at this link.

Were you able to visit the Attack on Titan mural? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente