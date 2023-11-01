Bad Boy, the new Attack on Titan one-shot manga, will star one of the most beloved characters of this IP.

It has recently been revealed which character the new Attack on Titan one-shot manga will focus on.

Join the conversation

Attack on Titan is the topic of the moment, since the premiere of the final episode of the anime is just around the corner, because after a few months of waiting, followers will be able to witness the final battle that will decide the fate of humanity and will put an end to the rumbling of Eren Jaeger.

In addition, This franchise never stops surprising fans.since it has recently been revealed that Hajime Isayama will offer a new story about the series, thus extending the events seen in the worka detail that has generated high expectations among followers.

But this is not all, as new news has emerged regarding the Attack On FLY art book, which includes the Volume 35 of the work that contains 18 pages that will be part of the new one-shot manga titled “Bad Boy”, revealing which character this new Hajime Isayama story will focus on.

Bad Boy, the new Attack on Titan manga will focus on Levi Ackerman’s childhood

It seems that the rumors about a possible Levi Ackerman spin-off were true, well, it has finally been confirmed that the new manga “Bad Boy” which will come in the Attack On FLY art book will address the past of humanity’s strongest soldiera detail that has completely excited the fans of this beloved character.

The Attack On Fly art book will be released on April 30, 2024 and along with this the 35th volume of the manga, which contains the spin-off, Bad Boy, which will narrate the childhood of Levi Ackerman in just 18 pages, so fans will have to wait a few months to read this new story that will serve as a prequel to this IP.

However, recently, through Shingeki FLY official account has shared a four-page draft of the new one-shot manga titled Bad Boyconfirming that this story will chronicle the childhood of Levi Ackerman.

【Spoiler Alert】Here are the 4 draft pages of the “Bad Boy” which are included in the art book bonus! This is a story about Levi’s childhood! The actual manuscript may differ from the draft. For more information, please visit the link below!https://t.co/UA0Ex4k1D5 pic.twitter.com/ic8hwGPjwk —[Attack on Titan Art Book FLY]Official account (@shingeki_FLY) October 30, 2023

These drafts prepare fans for this new story that developed a little more the backstory of Levi, who is considered the best character in Attack on Titan by many fans, since he has many qualities that confirm that this individual is one of the most interesting in this work.

It’s no surprise that Levi Ackerman has been chosen for this new one-shot mangasince this is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan, who earned the affection of followers by showing his surprising abilities during his battle against Zekethis being one of the most memorable moments of all the seasons of this series.

It remains to wait that More details of the new Bad Boy manga are revealedsince there is still a long way to go before its premiere, so followers will have to wait to be able to take a deeper look at the childhood of the beloved Levi Ackermanwho will continue to extend his great legacy and increase his popularity.

On the other hand, the final episode of the anime is just around the corner, so The expectations regarding this final battle are enormoussince during this confrontation it will be seen that, Levi, once again, will demonstrate his amazing skills despite his condition, confirming why he is the best character in this franchise, since his determination and bravery make this soldier worthy of admiration.

Join the conversation