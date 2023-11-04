There are only hours until the journey of Eren Jaeger and company comes to an end.

There are just a few hours left until fans can enjoy the long-awaited final episode of the Attack on Titan anime.

Only hours left for the long-awaited premiere of the final episode of Attack on Titan, so the hype within the fandom is evident, since emotions have invaded the followerswho have not stopped remembering each season of this series, which were full of all kinds of moments that were decisive in the decisions of Eren Jaeger.

This week has been very emotional for fans of the series, since Some news has emerged regarding the final episodesince, Hajime Isayama has commented that the end of the anime will have some changes regarding the manga, a detail that has raised the expectations of followers who are eager to discover what the mangaka will surprise them with in this last chapter that will close one of the most fascinating stories of all time.

Likewise, given that there are only a few hours left to enjoy the final episode of Attack on Titanthis franchise has shared an amazing illustration that prepares fans for the conclusion of Eren’s journey Jaeger and company, making this great moment more emotional.

This amazing illustration prepares fans for the final episode of Attack on Titan

It is well known that This franchise has been counting down in which they have shared very emotional illustrations of the different characters of Attack on Titan daily, preparing followers to tackle this magnificent final episode.

Because the end of Attack on Titan is very close, nostalgia has invaded many followers, since the last trailer gave a brief sample of how the confrontation against the Colossals and Eren will develop, putting an end to the controversial actions of this young man who always wanted to protect his friends at all costs. For this reason and to make the wait more enjoyable, it has been shared a new illustration that prepares followers for the last chapter of this story.

Through X, the Official account of the Attack on Titan anime ha shared a surprising illustration made by Manabu Akita (General Director of Animation), which prepares fans for the surprising final episode, as this will be one of the most impressive of the series, addressing the decisive battle in which Eren will face his old companions.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥

Until the final part (second part) is broadcast

1 more day

◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢

TV anime “Attack on Titan”

The Final Season Final Part (Part 2)

Illustration countdown just before the broadcast! Illustration: Manabu Akita (Chief Animation Director) Saturday, November 4th on NHK General

85 minutes special broadcast from 24:00!#shingeki pic.twitter.com/FciDGambN5 — Anime “Attack on Titan” official account (@anime_shingeki) November 3, 2023

In this illustration you can see Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Jean, Conney, the Armored Titan and the Freighter Titan. Likewise, in the background of this image you can see Eren’s Founding Titan alongside the Colossals that have caused great destruction everywhere.

This fascinating illustration resembles a feature film posterthen it achieves transmit the feelings of those involved in this final confrontation in a neat way, a detail that prepares followers for this episode that will be loaded with a lot of action and epic battles that will decide the fate of humanity.

Notably This episode will be 85 minutes long.being the longest in the entire history of Attack on Titan, which portends that This will be a movie ending that will unleash a wave of emotions within the fandom, since the first episode of this concluding arc was a true marvel that showed different nuances of Eren and his companions, making this great journey that will conclude after a decade of adventures and incredible anecdotes more emotional.

On the other hand, The Attack on Titan franchise has prepared a new one-shot manga that will focus on Levi Ackerman, so fans will have the opportunity to have extra content of this memorable work that amazed fans and that will say goodbye with a great and sentimental episode.

