Attack on Titan never stops giving people something to talk about despite having finished a few weeks ago, this controversial work continues to be one of the topics of the moment, which is not surprising, since There are still many doubts regarding some scenes that were seen during the final episode, which have caused a great debate within the fandom.

Likewise, the final episode of Attack on Titan showed a new form of Eren’s Titanwhich generated many questions from followers given the way he managed to transform into this powerful monstersince it was somewhat impossible for him to have the ability to achieve such a feat.

However, recently, has released key information about the final form of Eren’s Titanwhich he used to fight against Armin’s Colossal, fighting a last and surprising confrontation that left no one indifferent.

New information has been revealed about the final form of Eren Jaeger’s Titan

As we have mentioned, the final episode of Attack on Titan has not only fixed some errors left by the manga, but also has shared very interesting information that has significantly expanded this great storysince during this chapter a hidden ability of the Freighter Titan was revealed, which showed that this monster is very versatile.

But this is not all, since the final episode of Attack on Titan left a big doubt in fans regarding how Eren could have transformed into a new Titan called, Titan of the Last Judgment, a detail that generated intrigue among followers who wondered how he could achieve this feat.

However, recently, the new episode format information card It looks to be explained why Eren was able to transform again after having lost royal blood, revealing the abilities that the final form of this Titan of Eren has.

Through X, the user and fan called @SrFreezr has shared this information in which reveals the qualities of the Titan of the Last Judgmentdemonstrating that the power of Eren Jaeger It was really overwhelming.

Doomsday Titan – Colossal Ver. A Doomsday Titan that lost its body, becoming a titan again. It’s thought that it has at least the abilities of the Attack Titan. Even after losing the body, the royal blood and the Rumbling, it keeps moving forward. Even if what lies ahead is hell pic.twitter.com/vHs1a4RZ2K — shin♤ (@SrFreezr) November 19, 2023

In this information card about the Doomsday Titan The way in which Eren was able to conceive this form has been revealed, reporting the following:

“A Doomsday Titan who lost his body, becoming a Titan again. It is believed that he has at least the abilities of the Attack Titan. Even after losing the body, the royal blood, and the Rumble, he continues to move forward, even if what lies ahead is hell.”

This detail clarifies the doubts of the followers regarding this definitive form of Eren Jaegersince many wondered how he could have conceived this transformation without having the real blood of Zeke, who had already been killed by Levi, so this was one of the biggest enigmas that the final episode of Attack the titans.

It should be noted that this It is not the only information that has been revealed about the final episode of Attack on Titan, since details have also been provided about the Flying Titan of Falco and the ancient Titanswhich means that this story still has a lot of content to offer fans regarding the Titans.

Without a doubt, each season of Attack on Titan has including various references and crucial information on various aspects of the serieswhich has caused that even though this story has already concluded in the manga and anime, there are still many concerns about the Titans and the capabilities of these monsters.

