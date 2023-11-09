Attack on Titan came to an end on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Shingeki no Kyojin anime put an end to a story that for more than a decade has been giving us incredible moments year after year. However, everything that begins must have an end.

Hajime Isayama has directly explained what the meaning of the post-credits scene that we can see at the end of the anime was. A scene that has helped many fans theorize about a possible continuation in a few years, in which we are explained what happens centuries after the end of Shingeki.

*SPOILERS for the ending of Attack on Titan ahead*

In the credits scene we see how Shiganshina from the perspective of Eren’s Tree It has enjoyed peace and stability for centuries. Mikasa and Eren’s companions visit the place from time to time for years, until we finally see time jumps in which Paradis is besieged in a modern war for the people outside the Island, just as Eren predicted.

In the end we see how Paradis is reduced to ashes. The final post-credits scene It makes us see a boy with his dog among the ruins of Paradis. Until he stumbles upon the tree Eren was buried in. It is here that it reminds us of the same tree that Ymir found millennia ago, and where he gained the power of the Titan. This is Isayama’s explanation:

“I suppose there could have been an outcome that was a happy ending, the war was over and everything was fine and great. I guess that could have been possible. At the same time, the end of fights and disagreements themselves seems a bit artificial. It seems like it’s not even credible. It’s just not plausible in the world we live in now. And then, unfortunately, I had to give up that kind of happy ending.”

