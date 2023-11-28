Despite the enormous success of its anime, Attack on Titan hasn’t had a new game for console and PC in a while. Fans are not entirely satisfied with the franchise’s collaborations and mobile releases, so one of them decided develop your own saga title with the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Attack on Titan releases a new game thanks to a fan

Attack on Titan released an attractive fangame

YouTuber Swammy is a big fan of Attack on Titan. Now that the anime is over, the player also decided to pay tribute to one of his most beloved franchises. For this he decided to make a new title in the saga for PC with the Epic Games engine.

This is a project that Swammy started a long time ago and that even already has several versions. The novelty is that its creator decided to remake it to take advantage of the tools and potential of Unreal Engine 5. Thanks to this, the title looks better compared to its previous releases.

The YouTuber accepted that he still has many things to improve in his game, which allows fans to use the iconic ODM team. This element was recently improved, so the movement experience is much more fun since the physics have been optimized.

Additionally, it improved the Titans’ artificial intelligence and made adjustments to the multiplayer mode. Swammy has plans to continue updating the game with new features and thus complete its development at some point. In the meantime, it offers players the opportunity to enjoy the latest version of the title for free. Below you can see videos that show gameplay of the project and its news:

