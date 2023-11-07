Attack on Titan reached its decisive culmination in the anime on November 4 and 5, 2023. A journey through almost more than a decade of dangers, overcoming, tragedy and above all love and friendship. An official cover will be released in December en honor a Shingeki no Kyojin.

The tribute is from the Japanese magazine Bessatsu Shounen Magazine. Who on their cover has decided that one of the most incredible ideas for remember Isayama’s work would be to create a unique panel that recalls the purest essence of Shingeki no Kyojin.

And that’s not all, since in addition to this incredible wink, we have also had very important statements from the mangaka of Shingeki no Kyojin, Hajime Isayama. Who decided it was time to comment on the ending of Attack on Titan.

Final to which by the way we dedicate a very special article in Ruetir.com.

In a direct interview with the New York Times portal we could see an Isayama closer to the fans and opening not only his vision of the end of Shingeki, but also telling about the harshness of the pressures he has had to face since the work achieved so much popularity.

“So the truth is that the situation with Eren actually overlaps in some ways with my own history with this manga. When I first started this series, I was worried that it would probably get cancelled. It was a work that no one knew about. But I had already started the story with the end in mind. And the story ended up being read and seen by an incredible amount of people, and it gave me enormous power that I wasn’t entirely comfortable with.” “It would have been nice if I could have changed the ending. Writing manga is supposed to be liberating. But if it was completely free, then I should have been able to change the ending. I could have changed it and said I wanted to go in a different direction. But the fact is that he was tied to what he had originally imagined when he was young.”

Some words that have resonated and reached more than one fan. Here we can see how Isayama has been subjected to harsh pressures that have derived from the international reach of his workwhich has been a mass phenomenon at all levels.

A power that, like Eren, Isayama was not entirely satisfied with. In the end, Shingeki’s story is a reflection of human naturea reflection that we must study carefully to better understand ourselves.

Via