On November 4, the Attack on Titan anime (Shingeki no Kyojin) came to an end and once again divided fans. It seems that the displeasure of a part of the followers for what was shown was really high and they have decided to launch an alternative ending to Hajime Isayama’s story.

As you surely know, the end of Attack on Titan was known in April 2021 with the manga and a few weeks ago the debate resurfaced with the anime. Now, a talented group has been working to deliver an alternative version of what was originally presented.

This is what the alternative ending animation looks like

The project is called Attack on Titan: Requiem and seeks to reconstruct the final part of Isayama’s story to show something that they believe will be to the taste of the entire community.

Attack on Titan: Requiem will explore the original material seen by everyone, but creating its own version from chapters 137 to 139. Best of all, some parts can already be read on the website of those responsible.

If that wasn’t enough, Studio ECLYPSE will be animating this project and has just shared the first trailer of what will be on offer, so you better check it out.

You can watch the trailer here:

As you could see, the animated ending of Attack on Titan: Requiem will arrive sometime in the fall of 2024, so there are still a few months left to know this alternative outcome that promises to fall in a better way in the community.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ATTACK ON TITAN?

Now that the anime has concluded, fans of Isayama’s creation are keeping an eye on Shingeki Fly. An official Attack on Titan art book that will include a new chapter. This is volume 35, which will be called Bad Boy and will be a story made up of 18 pages.

It is confirmed that it will not be a continuation of the end of the original story seen in volume 34 or in Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2, and will be set several years ago to show what Levi Ackerman’s childhood was like.

We will continue to share any news about Attack on Titan: Requiem and Shingeki Fly with you. Meanwhile, we invite you to find out all the news related to the saga at the following link.

What did you think of the ending of the anime? Tell us in the comments.

