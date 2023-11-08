The Freighter Titan is very useful for battles and this ability confirms it.

The final episode of Attack on Titan revealed a hidden ability of Pieck Finger’s Freighter Titan.

Every season of Attack on Titan marked a before and after in the manga/anime industrysince this work at the time was very revolutionary, addressing different themes from the real world that were adapted in the plot in an exceptional way, a detail that guaranteed the success of this captivating work with a dark premise in which the infinite loop of violence seemed to have no end.

In addition, The final episode of Attack on Titan has become one of the topics of the momentsince this impressive conclusion continues to give a lot to talk about inside and outside the fandom, who have shared their various opinions about the outcome that Isayama gave to the work, which You could say it was very coherent. and adjusted to the actions of Eren Jaeger.

But this has not been the only interesting thing that has left the final episode of Attack on Titansince during the development of this chapter revealed a hidden ability of the Freighter Titandemonstrating its great usefulness and versatility for combat.

Pieck Finger’s Freighter Titan has a few tricks up its sleeve

He final episode of Attack on Titan Not only has it solved some errors left by the manga, it has also revealed some of the hidden abilities of the protagonists who fought this fierce battle against Eren Jaegersince during this chapter A great ability of the Pieck Finger Freighter Titan could be learnedwhich had not been mentioned at all in the series.

And during the climax of the battle against Eren and the rest of the Risen Titans, Pieck decided to go straight to Eren’s Founding Titan’s weak point., was stopped by the Warhammer Titan, giving the impression that she had been eliminated. However, the cunning warrior He broke free and transformed back into the Freighter Titan..

During this moment, Pieck confirms that The Cargo Titan has great resistance that allows it to transform as many times as necessary. until he won, a detail that he demonstrated during this battle in which he was able to transform immediately until he tried to control the situation, this being a great advantage of the Freighter Titan.

Pieck pic.twitter.com/BpJuj8PFvf — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 5, 2023

In fact, this ability is so amazing that many fans were amazed by hersince in the final episode it was adapted in an exceptional way, which led some followers to share this great moment through social networksas was the case of the user of X, called AoTWiki who shared a fragment of this amazing battle in which Pieck demonstrates the great resistance of the Freighter Titan.

The Freighter Titan’s resistance is amazing and combined with Pieck’s analytical ability When it comes to fighting, they make it more lethal, since it has proven to be very methodical in combat, taking advantage of the most difficult situations.

The Freighter Titan is one of the 9 shifting titans, whose participation was crucial during this final battle against Eren and the rest of the Titans that this one awakened, well Pieck He was of great help so that the Global Alliance could fulfill part of their plan to defeat Eren.

Notably The Freighter Titan can transform for an extended period of timebecause on one occasion it was revealed that Pieck spent two months in his Titan form, demonstrating that despite being one of the most enigmatic Titans in the series, he has great qualities, which came to light during this final battle, confirming that he is not only useful for carrying heavy loads, since He can also be a skilled warrior when the situation requires it..

Without a doubt, despite being the final episode of Attack on Titan, this continued to reveal some details such as the hidden ability of the Freighter Titanbut it also left the doors open for a possible sequel, since what was seen in the post-credits scenes at the end of Attack on Titan hint at this detail.

