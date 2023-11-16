Through an ingenious easter egg, Mikasa’s fate was anticipated.

Mikasa’s fate had been anticipated through a clever easter egg that was included in the ending of the first season.

Join the conversation

After a decade, the Attack on Titan anime has come to an end, having one of the most controversial and interesting conclusions of the manga/anime industry, which has been the subject of debate inside and outside the fandom, since has generated various opinions for the ending that Isayama gave to this great story.

He final episode of the Attack on Titan anime had a very interesting development, since it solved one of the big problems of the manga, making more coherent and understandable the final message that the mangaka wanted to send to his followers through Eren’s questionable actions.

However, the controversial ending of Attack on Titan and Mikasa’s role in this had been anticipated for a long time. through a clever easter egg that was included in one of the anime’s scenes, foreshadowing how this great story would end.

Mikasa’s fate had been anticipated through a clever easter egg in the anime

Attack on Titan is full of very interesting curiosities from its beginning, since The narrative of this story and the great universe that Isayama created gave way to many mysteries. disturbing things that fans tried to get to know at all times.

Likewise, although the anime of Attack the titans ended a few weeks ago still doesn’t stop giving something to talk aboutsince, recently, some details have emerged regarding this story, since Isayama insightfully included several easter eggs that are making much more sense after the outcome of this workand one of these Easter eggs anticipated the fate of Mikasa since the first season of the series, going unnoticed by some fans.

And in one of the endings of Attack on Titan, included this easter egg that anticipated Mikasa’s fatesince during the second ending theme of the first season You can see a scene in which near this young woman a Praying Mantis is showna species that is known for decapitating its partners, this being a great detail that hinted at how everything would end.

In fact, This curiosity was shared through Xby the user @Kira_mikasawho brought this insightful moment back to life.

CURIOUS FACT: In Season 1 they show us a praying mantis around Mikasa, which is well known for decapitating its partner… pic.twitter.com/6mLhrnMTNP — Kira ☆ (@Kira_mikasa) November 14, 2023

As seen in this scene, a Praying Mantis is near Mikasaso this insightful easter egg I anticipated the fate of this young womanwho would end up killing her beloved Eren, ending a cycle of combat and great suffering.

Notably, For a long time Isayama had been including various easter eggs what they anticipated Mikasa’s fate and how crucial this would be for the story, because, insightfully, the mangaka introduced many references in several scenes in a sublime way, which have gained greater strength after the final episode of Attack on Titan, which was Full of very emotional moments and a deep message that will transcend through time.

Mikasa had to shoulder a heartbreaking responsibility that completely destroyed her. being forced to end the life of his beloved Eren Jaegerwhom she loved and remembered until the end, sharing an unbreakable bond that demonstrated this young woman’s fidelity and love for Eren at all times.

Without a doubt, The end of Attack on Titan continues to give something to talk aboutWell, after this emotional conclusion, The emotions and feelings of the fans have been on the surfacereliving every moment of this great story, so they have managed to understand even more every detail and clue that it included Hajime Isayama from the beginning.

Join the conversation