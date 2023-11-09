Watch pirate football It has become a very widespread practice and despite the insistence of the authorities to eliminate all types of non-legal services and websites, new ones appear. Now, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has confirmed a new sentence of a man for sell manipulated devices to watch football matches broadcast on pay channels. Pirate decoders to watch football for free illegally, which has resulted in a prison sentence of up to one year for the detainee.

According to the EFE agencythe Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has confirmed the sentence of a 46-year-old man who for several years sold 130 electronic devices modified to watch football illegally and for free despite not having the rights.

More than 100 devices

As reported by the aforementioned agency, 46-year-old Carlos BM sold a total of 130 devices between November 2016 and March 2019 to pirate football matches broadcast on pay channels and watch them for free and illegally. He now faces a one-year prison sentence. more than 13,000 euros in compensation and 2,190 euros fine.

The devices were devices”smart tv box” of the type of decoders that allow you to install the Internet and access it from the television. But they were modified in order to be able to watch competitions whose rights were exclusive to the production company Mediapro.

The price of the devices, according to EFE, ranged between 75 euros for each of them or 140 euros depending on their characteristics. And the convicted man managed to win an amount of 13,379.93 euros. The same amount that will now have to be paid as compensation expenses as ratified by the Madrid court. In addition, one year in prison and a fine for crimes relating to the market and consumers are added to the sentence and the court has rejected the appeal presented by the accused.

Configuration and distribution

The decoders or Smart TV Boxes sold did not require any type of programming or specialized configuration, but it was enough to plug them in and connect them to the Internet without any type of monthly payment or fee or subscription to any service, illegally accessing these competitions for more than two years.

According to the information contained in the sentence, the accused “explained, marketed, promoted, sold and distributed” through a specialized website of which he was the owner and where said devices were for sale. Furthermore, he not only posted the different devices on this website, but also advertised them on social networks such as Facebook where he advertised the devices including the information and notifying potential buyers that they were prepared to access the contents in a simple way.

Not only did it sell the devices for illegally access paid competitions, but also participated in technical assistance and offered it, according to some of the emails exchanged with buyers and as an after-sales service.

One more case that shows that IPTV piracy is still in force and closures are continuous.